Twelve-year-old Dehradun girl alleges rape by minor relative, family files case nine days later

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:49 IST

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Dehradun by her 16-year-old relative, who is on the run, said police officials.

The minor informed her parents on October 15, a day after the incident and the parents lodged a complaint on October 24, nine days later.

The victim, a class 5 pass-out, works in a local garment shop and had stepped out of the house on the night of October 14 to attend the engagement function of a friend. She had told her parents that she will spend the night with her friend. Police said she went directly to work, the day after the incident, and was told to go home by her employer, who found her unwell.

“She informed her family about the incident after reaching home,” said sub-inspector Vinita Chauhan, who is probing the case.

The victim, however, went to her maternal uncle’s house from the shop and narrated her ordeal. They then informed her parents, who live in a different part of the city.

Chauhan said the victim claimed she was abducted by a relative, who works in a city based restaurant, and raped in a room in Sahaspur area on the city outskirts. “He let her go the next morning after threatening her of dire consequences if she informed anyone.”

The victim’s medical examination was done on Friday and the full report was awaited. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, said the officer.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 14:42 IST