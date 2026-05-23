Giribala Singh's lawyer's outburst on camera, starts banging car's bonnet: ‘What kind of behavior is this’

The suspense and string of allegations continues in Twisha Sharma's death case, days after the Noida woman was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.

The lawyer, Enosh George, is representing Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law in the death case.

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The case continues to make headlines amid CBI taking over the investigation, a second autopsy ordered and alleged claims of the victim's family against the in-laws.

Amid the ongoing probe, a video of the lawyer of Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law surfaced showing him furious at reporters outside the family's residence.

The lawyer, Enosh George, was stepping out with Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, when he was encountered by a battery of reporters seeking updates on the case.

When asked about demands for a CBI probe from the victim's family, George said, “(CBI probe) must definitely happen. The probe should happen and it should be investigated.”

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{{^usCountry}} Moments later, he yelled at reporters present, alleging that his foot came under the tyre of the car in which Girbala Singh was seated. The video showed him banging the car's bonnet with his hand until his foot was freed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moments later, he yelled at reporters present, alleging that his foot came under the tyre of the car in which Girbala Singh was seated. The video showed him banging the car's bonnet with his hand until his foot was freed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Who will answer for this? Who will answer this? You are trying to get people killed. The car ran over my foot. At least give some space to a person to walk. What kind of behavior is this?" the irate lawyer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Who will answer for this? Who will answer this? You are trying to get people killed. The car ran over my foot. At least give some space to a person to walk. What kind of behavior is this?" the irate lawyer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The bone in the leg must have been fractured,” he said, visibly angry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The bone in the leg must have been fractured,” he said, visibly angry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seconds later, he continued, “Apologise to me. Because of you, my foot was crushed under the car. Don't you care.” Giribala Singh's role under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seconds later, he continued, “Apologise to me. Because of you, my foot was crushed under the car. Don't you care.” Giribala Singh's role under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The role of Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law who served as an additional district judge, has come under scrutiny, with Twisha's family claiming that she allegedly interfered in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The role of Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law who served as an additional district judge, has come under scrutiny, with Twisha's family claiming that she allegedly interfered in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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In a detailed statement, the family has questioned why Giribala Singh was allegedly in contact with senior public officials, members of the judiciary and technicians linked to CCTV maintenance immediately after the death, according to PTI.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of harassing her for dowry and driving her to death. Her in-laws have claimed that she was addicted to drugs. The Madhya Pradesh has asked the CBI to take over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma.

Meanwhile, Bhopal police has issued a notice to Giribala Singh for recording her statement in connection with the case. She has been booked along with Twisha Sharma’s husband in the dowry harassment case.

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