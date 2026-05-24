Twisha Sharma's family hopeful as second autopsy underway, father says ‘last rites decision after procedure’

Bhopal: The family of Twisha Sharma on Sunday expressed hope that the ongoing second post-mortem examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will bring clarity in the case, while stating that the decision regarding last rites will be taken after completion of the medical procedure. Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman who was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area last week, speaks to the media. (PTI)

Victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS medical team listened to the family's concerns and assured them of a fair and unbiased examination during the second autopsy.

"The team listened to our grievances and assured us that the post-mortem will be conducted in a non-biased manner. We also gave our consent, and they started their work. We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing," he told ANI.

On the question of last rites, he said the family is still uncertain about the timeline due to the ongoing procedure and its duration.

"This is a matter of concern for all of us. The family will decide after the PM-2 because we don't have an idea about how long the procedure will last," he added.

The second autopsy of Twisha Sharma is being conducted by a team of senior doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also said the family is hopeful and satisfied with the transparency in the ongoing process.

"We are all very hopeful and waiting. We will plan the last rites according to the time it will take. This is a big step ahead, and we are all happy that the transparency we wanted is coming forth," he said.

Another relative said the second post-mortem was crucial, alleging gaps in the earlier examination.

"There were a lot of shortcomings in the first post-mortem, and we have a lot of hope with the second one that will bring clarity on the things that were not there in the first one. The judiciary coming into action is a positive sign. Now that the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance, something will definitely be done," the relative said.

Earlier, Twisha's sister-in-law, Rashi Oberoi Sharma, had expressed faith in the AIIMS team, saying the family expects a fair and transparent procedure and reaffirming their commitment to pursue justice.

The Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after being absconding.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Twisha's family continues to demand an impartial probe.