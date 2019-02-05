 Twitter officials summoned by parliamentary panel
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Twitter officials summoned by parliamentary panel

The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2019 21:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Twitter,Social media,Summon
The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday. (REUTERS)

The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday.

The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it on the issue during its meeting scheduled for February 11.

Thakur tweeted the agenda of the panel’s meeting to be held next week, saying the panel has called representatives of Twitter to appear before the panel on the issue.

He also sought views and suggestions from the general public on the matter.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 20:59 IST

tags

more from india