Twitter officials summoned by parliamentary panel

The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday.

The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it on the issue during its meeting scheduled for February 11.

Thakur tweeted the agenda of the panel’s meeting to be held next week, saying the panel has called representatives of Twitter to appear before the panel on the issue.

The Parliamentary Commitee on Information Technology will examine the issue:



SAFEGUARDING CITIZENS RIGHTS ON SOCIAL/ONLINE NEWS MEDIA PLATFORMS



MEITY & TWITTER will present their views.



You can tweet/email your views:

comit@sansad.nic.in pic.twitter.com/bDYoSv5OHd — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 5, 2019

He also sought views and suggestions from the general public on the matter.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 20:59 IST