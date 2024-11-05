Two accused of theft kill man in revenge

A 32-year-old man was murdered in an alleged act of revenge by two theft-accused people along the Shahapura-Yadagiri highway near Doranahalli village, police said Shahapura police station inspector SM Patil said that the victim, identified as Tippanna Rathod, was attacked by Kumar (36) and Lakshmana Chavan (38), both residents of Japa Nayaka Tanda, on Saturday evening (File photo)

Shahapura police station inspector SM Patil said that the victim, identified as Tippanna Rathod, was attacked by Kumar (36) and Lakshmana Chavan (38), both residents of Japa Nayaka Tanda, on Saturday evening.

He said: “The accused suspected that the deceased informed the police about their theft activities.”

“Around 6 pm on Saturday, while Rathod was returning home on his motorcycle, the accused attacked him with sharp weapons. Rathod, who had started carrying an axe on his bike due to prior threats, died at the scene,” he said.

He further said that Rathod and the suspects each faced multiple cases related to goat theft.

The officer said that the complaint against the two accused was filed by Rathod’s wife, Manjula.

She stated that the accused was recently released from jail, where they were held on theft charges.

“The accused had threatened Rathod upon their release, warning him that he would face consequences. The two men allegedly lured Rathod, intoxicated him, and attacked him with sharp weapons, leading to his death,” Manjula said in her complaint.

The Shahapura police registered a case under BNS section 103 and initiated an investigation.

“We have initiated a search for the suspects, who fled after the incident. The probe has even been extended to Hyderabad, gathering critical information on the suspects’ whereabouts,” he added.