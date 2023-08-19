Two held for rape of differently abled girl in Mangaluru

Two people, including a woman, have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor specially abled girl at a private hospital in Mangaluru, police said on Friday. Police said two people, including a woman, have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor specially abled girl at a private hospital in Mangaluru. (HT Archives)

According to police, a Mangaluru-based man and his friend from Mumbai were injured in a bike accident on August 10 and admitted to the private hospital. The Mangaluru man’s elder brother’s wife and her daughters visited them on August 14. The woman and her elder daughter then went to Manjeshwara police station to enquire about details of the accident and release the bike, leaving the minor daughter with the Mangaluru man’s wife.

The Mangaluru man’s wife called the girl and asked her to sit on the bed of the Mumbai man. After the girl sat on the bed, the Mumbai man started to touch her inappropriately. When the minor girl resisted, the Mangaluru man’s wife forced the girl to have sex with the accused. The Mumbai man raped the girl with help of the Mangaluru man’s wife, according to a complaint lodged by girl’s mother with the Mangaluru woman police station.

After the girl’s mother and her sister arrived, she narrated the incident to them. The mother filed complaint against the accused in the woman police station.

While the woman was arrested on Wednesday when the complaint was lodged, the accused man was arrested with the help of Goa police from a train at Madgaon while he was trying to escape to Mumbai

‘’ We have arrested both the accused and registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 109 (abetment of crime), and Pocso act,’’ woman police station inspector AC Lokesh Kumar said. “Rapes on minors and disabled children are on the rise. People should take extra care while leaving their minor children with relatives.”

