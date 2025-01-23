Menu Explore
Two arrested for stealing cellphone, making illegal transactions in Delhi

PTI |
Jan 23, 2025 04:48 PM IST

An FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station and further investigation was launched.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and making unauthorised transactions of around 1.4 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The court ordered to send all 18 accused arrested by the police in connection with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 crore robbery to jail on judicial remand on Monday. While 12 accused were directly involved in the robbery, six accused were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the accused. (HT FILE)
The court ordered to send all 18 accused arrested by the police in connection with 8.49 crore robbery to jail on judicial remand on Monday. While 12 accused were directly involved in the robbery, six accused were arrested for stealing robbed money from the car of the accused. (HT FILE)

"On November 23 last year, a Mundka resident filed a complaint reporting the theft of his mobile phone. Shortly after the theft, unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to 1.4 lakh were made from his account," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

The officer said that on January 20, the team identified the bank account beneficiaries linked to the unauthorised transfers. This led to the arrest of two suspects, Manish (21) and Nishant (20).

Interrogations revealed that the duo operated under the direction of another person. The accused handed over the stolen mobile phones to him who further initiated the UPI transfers, the officer said.

The funds were subsequently withdrawn by Manish and Nishant, who received a share of the stolen money. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the mastermind, the officer added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
