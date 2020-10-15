e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two arrested over alleged rape of minor in Cuttack: Police

Two arrested over alleged rape of minor in Cuttack: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men for over 22 days in Cuttack, the police informed. The two accused in the case have been arrested by the police on Tuesday.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Cuttack
IDuring investigations, the girl revealed that after a fight with her parents she had run away from home
IDuring investigations, the girl revealed that after a fight with her parents she had run away from home(AFP/Getty Images(Representative Image))
         

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men for over 22 days in Cuttack, the police informed. The two accused in the case have been arrested by the police on Tuesday.

“In Chauliaganj Police Station, a case was filed u/s376 DA,376(2)(n) IPC,6 POCSO Act, against both accused- Santosh Behera and Rakesh Rout. They have been arrested,” Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, informed in an official statement.

According to DCP Cuttack, Prateek Singh, “After getting information from locals about a girl being held by two men, police rescued the minor from a poultry farm under Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack district on 13th October and produced her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)”

During investigations, the girl revealed that after a fight with her parents she had run away from home. She was later lured by a youth on the pretext of taking her back home. She alleged that the accused and his associate abused her sexually at a poultry farm for 22 days, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

tags
top news
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid TRP fraud probe
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid TRP fraud probe
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In