Two Bambiha gang members caught after gunfight in Gurugram: Police

Gurugram: Two Bambiha gang members were caught after an encounter with the crime branch team of Gurugram Police near Maidawas village in Haryana’s Sohna early Sunday morning, police said. Based on an intelligence input, the crime branch team intercepted the duo near Maidawas when they opened fire, public relations officer of Gurugram Police Sandeep Turan said. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, Sumit Sharma and Sukhmanjit Singh alias Ganja, from Amritsar, have multiple criminal cases registered against them in Punjab. “The duo worked with the gangs of notorious Kaushal Chaudhary and Devender Bambiha,” an officer said.

Turan said that the suspects fired seven rounds at the cops. “The duo sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered. They were taken to the civil hospital for treatment. They will be arrested and quizzed once doctors discharge them,” he said.

Police said two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, and more than ten empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

An FIR for attempt to murder and possession of illegal firearms was registered against the duo under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at the Sector-65 police station.