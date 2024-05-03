Two brothers, abducted on Wednesday in Bijapur, found dead
IGP Bastar Range, Sunderaj P said claims that a security camp was built in Bijapur on land owned by the two brothers was baseless
RAIPUR: Two brothers in Bastar’s Bijapur district who were suspected of having been abducted by Maoists from their village on Wednesday have been killed, police said on Friday after their bodies were dumped near their village.
Police suspect that Maoists killed the two over suspicions that they donated a plot of land to security forces for opening a camp.
Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, said the investigators are yet to establish whether this was a case of a Maoist killing. “We are yet to confirm it but the claim that the security camp has been opened on land owned by the deceased land was baseless as it was opened on government land,” the senior police officer said.
Police said the two men were identified as Joga Hunga (37) and Joga Mandavi (35) of village Chhtuwai.
There are reports that the two were abducted from their village under the Tarrem police station on Wednesday and presented before the kangaroo court of Maoists the following day which ordered their murder.
A police officer underlined that Maoists have not yet claimed responsibility for killing the two.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.