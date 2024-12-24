Two cases filed after clash over expired packet of chips: Police

Two cases have been registered after two families clashed in Channagiri taluk of Davangere over an expired packet of chips, police said on Monday. In the incident at least 10 people were injured. Two separate cases were registered based on complaints from both parties under BNS Section 116 (grievous hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder) (File photo)

Channagiri police inspector Balachandra Naik said that on Friday, one of the children, Ashiya (12) had purchased a ₹20 chips packet from Atif Ullah (42), a local grocery shop owner. However, when the child’s family found that the chips packet was expired they demanded replacement of the packet. The show owner refused to take back the opened packet of chips. This lead to a confrontation between the two families in Honnebagi village.

“Tension between the two families escalated on Sunday morning, resulting in a clash. During the clash, about 30 people had allegedly attacked Saddam and his family. During the violence, Saddam’s hotel was reportedly vandalised, and those attempting to intervene were also attacked,” he said.

He further said that two separate cases have been registered based on complaints from both parties under BNS Section 116 (grievous hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder). “No arrests have been made so far, and we have not received details about the injured, who were admitted and later discharged.”

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was murdered by five people in Bagalkot district on Saturday after he allegedly objected to the sale of illicit liquor near his house. The deceased was identified as Venkatareddy Sheshappa, a resident of Radderalli in Badami taluk.

Police said that Venkatareddy confronted the accused, Hanumantha Neilar (42), his wife Shaila Neilar (36) and their relatived Parvathagouda Mudigowdra (62), Puttappa Mudigowdra (42), and Siddappa Neelagoudra (33), about their illegal liquor trade outside his provision shop. Enraged by the complaint, the five accused assaulted him with sticks in front of his house at around 4 pm on Saturday.

Bagalkot district SP Amarnath Reddy said: “The accused, angered by the complaint filed against them, attacked Venkatareddy with sticks. He was rushed by his neighbours to a private hospital in Bagalkot but died during treatment on Monday morning.”

Rangappa Gowda, uncle of the deceased, told reporters, “The five assaulted Venkatareddy severely and even used a mosquito repellent bat to administer electric shocks.” He urged the authorities to take action against the sale of illicit liquor in the village.

“All five suspects were arredted on Sunday under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS. They were produced before the Bagalkot JMFC court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. There were no signs of electric shock on the body, but we are awaiting the autopsy report,” Reddy added.