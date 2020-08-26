Two children among six killed as truck overturns on car in Jharkhand

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:46 IST

Six people including two children were crushed to death when a truck overturned on their car on Dumka-Deoghar road in Jharkhand on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakra told reporters that the horrific accident took place around 9.15 pm and the a family was going to Deoghar from Dumka in their car when the truck which was loaded with rice and was coming from the opposite direction, overturned on it killing all occupants on the spot.

Police and locals first tried to rescue the family but failed. A crane was brought to lift the truck after which the victims were taken out of the car.

The deceased were identified as Shantanu Kumar, his mother Archana Singh, sister Neha Singh and her two children and car driver Sanni Kumar.

Police officials said truck was coming from Sugnibad village in Deoghr district. The truck driver escaped from the spot after the accident.