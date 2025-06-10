Two Class 10 exams not to dilute process but reduce stress: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has defended the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s plan to conduct Class 10 board exams twice annually from 2026, saying it will not dilute the process but reduce stress. He maintained that the school education system is competent enough across the country to handle the two examinations. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (X)

“India has over 60 school boards, and there has never been any concern about their competency. The examination structure is not putting pressure on the education system. The decision to conduct board exams twice a year is not to dilute the process, but to reduce stress among students,” Pradhan said at ABP News education conclave on Monday.

Pradhan said that the National Testing Agency conducts the Joint Entrance Examination twice annually, allowing students to choose their best score. “Building on this idea, we are introducing a similar approach for Class 10 board exams. ...students will have the option to appear for the board exam twice a year and retain their best score. This move is recommended by experts...it is aimed at providing flexibility and reducing exam-related anxiety. Our school education system is competent enough to handle this reform across the country.”

A CBSE draft policy in February proposed Class 10 board exams twice in an academic year from 2026, in line with National Education Policy 2020 recommendations. It was made public on February 25, and March 9 was the deadline for feedback submission.

The policy said CBSE Class 10 board examination 2026 for 26,60,000 students in 84 subjects will be held in two phases in 34 days. The 18-day first phase will be from February 17 to March 6, and the 16-day second phase from May 5 to May 20.