Two Class 9 girls injured after jumping off moving bus after driver, others' obscene remarks

PTI |
Feb 11, 2025 09:51 AM IST

In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, two Class 9 girls jumped from a moving bus after the driver and conductor allegedly made obscene comments.

Two Class 9 girls jumped out of a running bus after its driver, conductor and two other persons allegedly made obscene comments, stared at them and refused to stop the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said.

In the Damoh region of Madhya Pradesh, two Class 9 girls allegedly leaped off of a moving bus when the driver, conductor, and two other individuals made offensive remarks, looked at them, and refused to stop the vehicle.(Hindustan Times/representative )
In the Damoh region of Madhya Pradesh, two Class 9 girls allegedly leaped off of a moving bus when the driver, conductor, and two other individuals made offensive remarks, looked at them, and refused to stop the vehicle.(Hindustan Times/representative )

The girls were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning, and were admitted to the district hospital, they said.

The bus driver, conductor and the two other accused were later arrested.

"The two girls, students of a school in Tori, were going by the bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four other persons in the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so," Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi said.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle. Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," Dangi said.

Driver Mohammad Ashiq, conductor Banshilal and two others, identified as Hukum Singh and Madhav Asati, were arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said.

