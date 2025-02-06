Menu Explore
Six killed in two separate truck accidents in Madhya Pradesh

PTI |
Feb 06, 2025 03:10 PM IST

Six people were killed in two truck accidents in Madhya Pradesh on February 6. Three women and a man died in Umaria, while two truck drivers were killed.

Six persons were killed in two separate accidents involving trucks in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria and Bhind districts on Thursday, police said.

Around 7.30 am, two speeding trucks collided in Umaria, killing three ladies and one man and injuring another.(PTI/representative)
Around 7.30 am, two speeding trucks collided in Umaria, killing three ladies and one man and injuring another.(PTI/representative)

In Umaria, three women and a man were killed and another person was injured in a collision between two speeding trucks at around 7.30 am, an official said.

The accident took place on National Highway 43, near an eatery in Pali area, 38 km from the district headquarters.

One of the trucks was on way to Umaria from Shahdol, while the other truck was heading in the opposite direction.

While three women in the Umaria-bound truck died on the spot, a man travelling in the other vehicle died at the district hospital, Pali police station house officer Madan Lal Marabi said.

Efforts were on to identify the victims, he said.

In a separate accident, the drivers of two trucks were killed after both the vehicles collided on a highway in Bhind district, another official said.

The incident took place near Kheria Bagh village at around 1.30 am.

One of the trucks, loaded with paddy, was on way to Bareilly town in Uttar Pradesh, while the other vehicle carrying vegetables was moving towards Etawah city in UP, Mehgaon town's Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sanjay Kochha said.

Both the truck drivers died on the spot. They have been identified as Devendra Singh Meena (33) and Luvkush Kushwaha (40), the official said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
