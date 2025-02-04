1 killed, 4 injured as car rams into parked truck in Dwarka E-way

A 25-year-old man was killed while his wife, sister, and two children were injured after their car crashed into a stationary truck on the Dwarka Expressway flyover in Bajghera early Sunday morning, police said on Monday. Investigators revealed that the truck had broken down, but the driver had left it parked on the expressway without any warning signs, and reflectors. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar Extension in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, worked as a supervisor at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, police said. His wife, Puja Devi, 23; their one-year-old son, Taksha; Kumar’s sister, Puja Kumari, 26, and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Shivika sustained minor injuries ranging from bruises and cuts in the crash, they added.

According to police, the family had been returning from Sikar, Rajasthan, when the accident took place around 3.45am on Sunday. Kumar, who was driving their Maruti Swift, is believed to have been maintaining a steady speed but failed to spot the improperly parked truck in time, leading to the collision.

Eyewitnesses and first responders, including fellow commuters, rescued the two women and children from the wrecked vehicle, while Kumar remained trapped in the driver’s seat, police said. Emergency personnel arrived shortly after and extricated him, but doctors at Civil Hospital in Sector 10A declared him dead on arrival, they added.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station, said Kumar had been trailing another truck at the time of the collision. “The leading truck driver, due to the strong light beam, was able to spot the stationary truck at the last moment despite the fog and poor visibility and swerved sharply to the right to avoid it. However, Kumar was not so fortunate and crashed into it,” he said.

Investigators revealed that the truck had broken down, but the driver had left it parked on the expressway without any warning signs, reflectors, or blinkers. After the accident, the driver fled the scene, police said.

The police impounded both the stationary truck and the wrecked car and launched a search to trace the truck driver. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s sister, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding), 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), and 334(5) (mischief causing damage exceeding ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bajghera police station on Sunday evening. The deceased’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday.