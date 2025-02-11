Agra groom-to-be shot dead by jilted lover; accused nabbed in police encounter

In an unusual turn of events in Agra on Monday, a young man, Ajay Kushwaha, who was set to be married this month, was shot dead by another young man. The accused, who allegedly had an affair with the bride-to-be, had warned him against the marriage. He was later arrested in an encounter with the police. Accused in police custody after an encounter in Agra. (HT )

“Police received information about the movement of the accused, who was wanted for the murder of a man running a kiosk in the Sanjay Place area of Agra. The police team asked the accused to stop, but he fired at the officers. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a leg injury and was arrested,” informed Aditya, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for Agra Commissionerate.

“Police recovered arms and a purse from the arrested accused. Photos of the deceased were found inside the purse. Upon questioning, the accused revealed that two of his friends had helped him commit the murder,” stated ACP Aditya.

The Hari Parvat police of Agra, along with the Surveillance Team and the Special Operations Group (SOG), were investigating the murder of Ajay Kushwaha, who ran a kiosk at Sanjay Place. He was returning home after work on Saturday night when he was shot dead at 9:30 pm in Sanjay Place.

Ajay Kushwaha’s brother lodged a complaint at the Hari Parvat police station in Agra against unidentified accused, and a case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for murder.

Upon his arrest, the accused, identified as Mohd Arbaz, was questioned about the photos of the deceased found in his purse. He further informed the police that he was in the leather scrap business and had a godown in Dayalnagar, Bhogipur, Agra.

Police sources revealed that in 2023, Arbaz was asked to arrange a vehicle for the Nav Durga Visarjan and, in the process, met a girl from the locality. The two got closer, but the girl’s family arranged her marriage with Ajay Kushwaha, which was scheduled for this month.

The accused sent photographs of himself with the girl to Ajay Kushwaha and asked him to cancel the wedding. However, Ajay ignored the warnings and continued with the marriage plans. Feeling dejected, Arbaz plotted the murder and shot Ajay Kushwaha dead on Saturday.