Two Dalit men accused of blasphemy thrashed, paraded in Fatehabad

Two Dalit men accused of blasphemy were abused, beaten up and paraded in Chindad village of Fatehabad district on late Friday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing some men ruthlessly thrashing the two Dalit men, who have been identified as Sunil of Dharniya village and Dholu of Chindad village.

The two men were booked on charges of blasphemy after a man identified as Sandeep of Bishnoi community filed a complaint, alleging the duo spoke ill about Bishnoi guru Jambheshwar.

He claimed he also has an audio recording of the duo wherein they have used vulgar language against the Bishnoi guru and circulated on WhatsApp.

Based on Sandeep’s complaint, the police booked the two Dalit men under Sections 295A (blasphemy) and 298 (deliberate attempt to hurt religious feelings) of the IPC. Sources said those thrashing the Dalit men in the video were allegedly from the Bishnoi community.

Fatehabad DSP Gurdayal Singh said they have received the video and were verifying the facts.

“We booked the two Dalits on complaint of blasphemy. Now, we have received the video that shows them being beaten. Based on the video, the accused will be identified and action will be taken against them,” the DSP said.