Two die in wall collapse as heavy rains continue to lash Mangaluru

Two people died in a wall collapse at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district as heavy rains continued to lash the district and neighbouring places for the second day on Saturday, police said.

Sixty-five-year-old Parvathi and her 11-year-old grandson Dhanush died after the wall in their house collapsed last night, they said.

Low-lying areas in the city were inundated, throwing public life out of gear, they added.

Sources in the Meteorological Department have predicted rainfall in the next three days

Heavy rains hit Mulki, Madanthyar, Padubidri, Punjalkatte, Venur, Bantwal, Suratkal, Subramanya, Kadaba, Karkala, Puttur, Uppinangadi, Belthangady and Guruvayanakere in the district.

In Udupi, the showers affected Hebri, Bajegoli, Kundapura, Brahmavar, Kaup and Shirva.

Many schools declared a holiday.

Schools in Moodbidri, Sullia and Beltangady taluks too announced a holiday owing to the rains.