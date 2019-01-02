Two drown, seven missing after fishing boat carrying picnickers capsizes in Odisha

Two people drowned and at least seven others were reported missing after a fishing boat carrying more than 30 picnickers capsized at the confluence point of Mahanadi river and Bay the of Bengal in Kendrapara district early on Wednesday evening.

Kendrapara superintendent of police Niti Shekhar said the victims had gone from Kojang in Jagatsinghpur district to Hukitola in Kendrapara and were returning when the boat capsized.

The boat was carrying several young children too.

“The boat capsized near the confluence point of the river and sea. So far, two bodies have been fished out. At least seven are missing,” said Shekhar, adding that local firemen are trying to rescue other people in the boat.

Officials suspect overloading to be behind the tragedy.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 22:24 IST