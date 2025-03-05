Manipur hit by 2 strong earthquake within an hour

IMPHAL: Two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.7 and 4.1 struck Manipur within an hour on Wednesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Manipur centre. There were no reports of damage at the time of filing. Earlier on Wednesday, two mild earthquakes were reported in Myanmar (File)

The first earthquake hit around 11.06 am, while the second was reported around 12.20 pm. The epicentre of both earthquakes was identified as Kamjong in Manipur, said the IMD report.

“Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred on 05-03-2025, 12:20:43 IST, Lat: 24.70 & Long: 94.34, Depth: 66 km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur, India,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), ministry of earth sciences, tweeted.

“We felt the first earthquake in our office,” said an official from a central government office near Imphal airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, two mild earthquakes were reported in Myanmar. According to NCS reports, the first earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck at 3.36 am, followed by a second one of magnitude 4.5 at 3.54 am.

Manipur’s Kamjong district borders Myanmar.