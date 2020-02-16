e-paper
Home / India News / 1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park

1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park

Initially, two people were trapped under the debris. The second person has been rescued.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
One person died as a building collapsed(HT Photo/Anvit Srivastava)
         

An under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park’s E Block area on Sunday afternoon.

Nidhish Gupta, the director of operations of the firm, which was constructing the building said that one person has died in the accident.

Initially, there were two people trapped under the collapsed building. The second person has been rescued.

The fire department rushed five fire tenders to the spot to aid rescue efforts.The fire department was able to rescue one person who was stuck beneath the debris.

1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi's CR Park
