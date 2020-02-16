1 dead, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:11 IST

An under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park’s E Block area on Sunday afternoon.

Nidhish Gupta, the director of operations of the firm, which was constructing the building said that one person has died in the accident.

Initially, there were two people trapped under the collapsed building. The second person has been rescued.

The fire department rushed five fire tenders to the spot to aid rescue efforts.The fire department was able to rescue one person who was stuck beneath the debris.