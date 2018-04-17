 Two government employees suspended for dancing in office in Madhya Pradesh | india news | Hindustan Times
Two government employees suspended for dancing in office in Madhya Pradesh

india Updated: Apr 17, 2018 22:05 IST
Screenshot from a youtube video of women and child development department employees in Madhya Pradesh dancing in the office.
Two employees of women and child development department in Madhya Pradesh were suspended by Dewas district collector for allegedly dancing in the office, along with others, to Bollywood songs while celebrating birthday of two women officials on April 13.

According to sources in the department, the employees were celebrating the birthday of district programme officer, Sunita Yadav and city south project officer Priyanka Jaiswal on last Friday.

A senior officer said district collector Ashish Singh placed assistant (grade II) Diwakar Rojaskar and supervisor Sneha Sharma under suspension after the video of the dance went viral on the social media.

A group of staffers, including two women and some private contractual employees, were dancing to the beats of “Kajra Re” and other songs in the office, he said.

The services of two private employees were also terminated.

According to sources, Yadav and Jaiswal left the office after attending the cake cutting ceremony.

After they left, the rest of the staffers celebrated their birthday by dancing, they said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

