Two held for spreading rumours of violence and scare in Delhi: Police

“Two suspects have been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action,” ANI tweeted, quoting Delhi police.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo/ Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi police on late Sunday evening held two suspects amid rounds of rumour-mongering of violence and scare in parts of Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

The action comes in the wake of fast spreading rumours of unrest in southeast and West Delhi. 

Earlier in the evening, senior Delhi police official MS Randhawa had quashed all the rumours and said that the increased speed of spreading rumours had resulted in panic call to the Police Control Room (PCR).

“We’ve received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar,& Khayala, please don’t entertain them. Situation is normal at these places,” Randhawa was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The rumours referred to by the Delhi police had also led to closing down of seven metro stations--Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west, Nawada and Patel Nagar--in the capital. These stations were opened within an hour.

