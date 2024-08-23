Two held for killing 24-year-old man in case of road rage

Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man in a case of road rage in Bengaluru on Wednesday night, police said. According to the police, the victim, identified as S Mahesh, was riding on his bike with his friends, Balaji and Nikhil, when they encountered a speeding car whose driver, CR Arvind, honked aggressively, demanding the right of way. A brief brush between the bike and the car sparked a fit of rage in Arvind, who then pursued the trio. (HT Archive)

“The situation worsened when, during the chase, Balaji and Nikhil lost balance and fell off the bike. Despite this, Arvind continued to chase Mahesh, who was now riding alone. The pursuit ended in the GKVK layout, where Arvind rammed his car into Mahesh’s bike, causing him to crash into a house compound. The collision left Mahesh with fatal head injuries,” police said.

Arvind reportedly offered to take the injured Mahesh to the hospital. However, Mahesh succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Vidyaranyapura police arrested Arvind (28) and his friend BN Keshav (27) and registered a case of murder based on a complaint filed by Balaji.

The accused CR Arvind and his friend, B N Keshav, have been arrested and booked for murder. “We received information around 8.30 pm and arrested both suspects. They have been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is ongoing,” Vidyaranyapura police inspector Shiva Swamy said.

This incident is the latest in a series of road rage cases in Bengaluru. On August 18, a man in Doddakannelli on Sarjapur Main Road was arrested after smashing a car’s windshield with a stone. On August 8, a similar altercation in Indira Nagar led to the arrest of a biker who harassed a car driver.

The rise in such incidents has prompted many residents to install dash cams in their vehicles for protection. “Earlier, we sold 4-5 dash cams a month. Now, we sell 25-30,” said Yuvaraj, owner of The Car Plaza on JC Road.

“Last year, we suspended over 1,200 driving licenses for rash driving and road rage incidents,” Bengaluru East Traffic DCP Kuldeep Kumar Jain said. “This year, we have already suspended 721 licenses. We are working to create awareness about safe driving in schools, colleges, and through social media.”

Traffic expert and former IIT professor BN Sri Hari said that there is a need for stricter legal action. “Most road rage incidents involve offenders aged between 20-30. The transport department must take serious steps like suspending and cancelling driving licenses to deter such behaviour,” he added.