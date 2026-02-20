The Cyberabad police on Thursday apprehended a 19-year-old man and a minor boy for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl belonging to a minority community on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Serilingampally deputy commissioner of police Ch Srinivas said, adding that another minor boy who allegedly took part in the offence was absconding. Two held in Hyderabad for raping 16-yr-old girl

In a statement, the DCP said the Narsingi police received a complaint from the victim’s mother on Tuesday that her daughter, a Class 9 student staying with her grandmother, had left for school on Monday morning and had not returned home in the evening.

“The mother approached the police, after failing to find the whereabouts of the girl despite searching and making enquiries. The Narsingi police registered a case of missing persons and began efforts to trace the girl,” Srinivas said.

Subsequent investigations revealed that on February 7, the minor girl went to Charminar area for shopping and got acquainted with a 16-year-old boy from Talabkatta area. They continued to be in touch over the phone. On February 16, she went to Madina to meet the boy without informing her family members.

“On the same night, the boy and his two friends, including a 19-year-old man and another minor boy, all from the Talabkatta area, took her in an auto to the Chengicherla area on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and assaulted her physically and sexually at knife point for two days,” the DCP said.

On Wednesday morning, the Narsingi police traced the girl at Chengicherla by tracking her mobile and arrested the minor boy who lured her and also his 19-year-old friend. “Another minor boy who was involved in the crime is still absconding. Efforts are on to apprehend him,” Srinivas said.

The Narsingi police collected all the evidence from the scene of offence and registered a case of abduction, gang rape of a minor girl and criminal intimidation against the accused. “We have sent the girl to the hospital for medical examination and produced the accused before the local court,” the DCP said.

He said the 19-year-old accused was a repeated offender and found to be involved in eight other cases, including robbery, theft and bodily offence at various police stations.