Two Indian Army personnel injured in LoC explosion

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:09 IST

Two Indian Army personnel, including a Major, were injured in an explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu division’s Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

“A major and a JCO (junior commissioned officer) were injured when they inadvertently stepped on to a landmine along the LoC in Nowshera sector on Thursday morning. They were on a patrol in a forward area,” said a defence official.

The injured have been shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment. They are stable, he added.

Usually, landmines, which are light in weight, drift away during monsoon and pose a threat to the security personnel on patrol duty.

Pakistan-based terrorists with the assistance of Pakistani Army also plant such landmines on Indian soil in a bid to grievously hurt Indian security forces along the LoC.