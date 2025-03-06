Two Indian nationals executed in UAE for murders, says MEA

Two Indian nationals who were sentenced to death in separate murder cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been executed, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.(File/LiveMint)

The two men have been identified as Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil. The UAE's highest court, the Court of Cassation, upheld their sentences.

“The embassy provided all possible consular and legal assistance, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the Government of UAE for the Indian nationals. The UAE authorities informed the embassy on 28 Feb 2025 that these two sentences have been carried out,” the MEA said, according to ANI.

It added that the families of the two were informed and that the embassy has been in touch with them and facilitating their participation in the last rites.

"Burial of Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, an Indian national, took place today. His family members were also present to pay their last respects and participate in prayers prior to his burial,” the MEA said.

Last month, Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, was executed in the UAE on February 15. She was facing the death sentence for the death of a child under her care.

Details of her death were provided by the Ministry of External Affairs to the Delhi high court, which was hearing a plea by Khan’s father Shabbir Khan seeking directions to the Centre and the embassy to ascertain his daughter’s legal status.

Khan and her father consistently maintained her innocence, claiming that the child under her care was administered a vaccine earlier on the day of its death.

"I tried a lot with the Indian government [to reverse the judgment]. I had been running around since last year. We did not have the money to go there [Abu Dhabi]. The lawyers were expensive and the government did not support us. They hanged her on February 15 and there was no news from MEA. I had a number on which I called and the woman who spoke to me told me my daughter was no more,” his father claimed.

Meanwhile, the MEA said that the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi provided all possible legal assistance to Shahzadi, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the government of the UAE.