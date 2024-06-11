Two Indians recruited by Russian Army killed in Ukraine conflict: MEA

Two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army were recently killed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"We regret to state that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," MEA said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow has urged Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defense, for the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains, it said.

MEA and the Indian embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow for the early release and return of all Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, the statement added.

India has demanded a "verified stop" to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian Army, according to the MEA.

The ministry also urged Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia.

Reports show that around 200 Indian nationals have been hired by the Russian military as support staff, including cooks and helpers, since last year. Many were deceived into accepting these jobs by recruiting agents in Indian cities and Dubai. Some Indians have posted videos on social media asking for help to leave their jobs with the Russian Army.