Will Russia use nuclear weapons to win Ukraine war? Vladimir Putin replies

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said that there is no need to use nuclear weapons to secure victory in Ukraine, reported Reuters. Russia's President Vladimir Putin(AFP)

At the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum by moderator Sergei Karaganov, an influential Russian analyst, Putin was asked if Russia should hold a "nuclear pistol to the temple" of the West over Ukraine. However, Putin weighed in on the prospect of situations in which Russia may use nuclear weapons.

"The use is possible in an exceptional case - in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. I don't think that such a case has come. There is no such need," Putin said.

"And we don't have that need. Because our armed forces are not just gaining experience, they are increasing their effectiveness," the Russian leader said.

Putin said he did not rule out changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions under which such weapons may be used. He also said that if necessary Russia could test a nuclear weapon, though he saw no need to do so at present.

Putin's remarks have come while experts have been raising concerns over the prospect of Ukraine war escalating into a nuclear war.

Russia has put former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko on its wanted list. Russian state news agency Tass claimed that Tymoshenko was listed as wanted on unspecified criminal charges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko are already on Russia's wanted list. In the list, Russia has included several other officials and lawmakers from Ukraine and NATO countries as well.

Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of NATO and EU member Estonia, is also on the list. Kallas is an advocate of increased military aid to Ukraine. and stronger sanctions against Russia.