Two jawans of CRPF’s CoBRa killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:22 IST

Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA were killed in an ongoing encounter in Bijapur district of Bastar division on Monday.

Police said that a Maoist was also killed in an encounter which took place at around 10.30 am at a forest in Irapalli village on the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Bastar division when the security forces were out on a counter-insurgency operation.

IG Bastar, Sunderaj P, talking to Hindustan Times, confirmed the encounter and said that the encounter is still going on and police are still waiting for the official figures.

A senior official of police headquarters (PHQ) confirmed that at least two jawans of CoBRA were killed but more details are awaited.