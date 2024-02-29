Two killed after being run over by train in Jharkhand's Jamtara: Officials

At least two people died after being run over by atrain between Vidyasagar and Kasitar railway stations in Jamtara district of Jharkhand on Wednesday, officials aware of the matter. People stand near a railway track where at least two persons were run over and killed by a train near Kaljharia area, in Jamtara district on Feb. 28.(PTI)

According to officials, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained and an intensive search operation has been launched to find any other victim of the incident.

Jamtara sub divisional officer Anant Kumar said: “Two dead bodies have been recovered near the railway track so far and further search is being carried out to find more victims, if there are any. The identities of the two victims are yet to be ascertained.”

Regarding the reasons behind the accident Kumar said, “There are several versions of the incident. Some said people jumped from a static train over the rumour of fire inside the train and they were hit by another passing train, while others said that some people jumped due to other reasons after the incident of loot in the train but we can’t verify any reason until the railway conducts an enquiry.”

A railway communique, however, said: “While train number 12254 Anga Express passing between Vidyasagar Kasitar stopped due to Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) at 7 pm at Asansol Division of Eastern Railway, two persons who were walking on track were ran over by MEMU train”.

Officials said a three member JAG (Junior Administrative Grade) committee formed to enquire the issue.

Meanwhile, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said, “We will provide best possible support to the family members of the deceased and also ensure the treatment of injured, if any.”