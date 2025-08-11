Two killed after Thar rams into pedestrians near Chanakyapuri

Two men in their 30s were killed after a Mahindra Thar ploughed into them before ramming into an electric pole near Talkatora Stadium on Mother Teresa Crescent Road near Chankyapuri on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the accused has been arrested. A blood test was being carried out on the accused, identified by police as 27-year-old Ashish Kumar, to ascertain if he was intoxicated at the time of the incident, officials said. Forensic team and police examine the accident spot at Mother Teresa Crescent Road in Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

One of the deceased men was identified as Sujesh Kshetri, originally from Sikkim, but there was no clarity yet on his exact age or other details. The second victim was yet to be identified, officials said. Kumar was detained from the spot. The incident happened at 6.30am, around 300 metres away from Gate No. 3 of Talkatora Stadium, police said.

“Preliminary probe suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle after falling asleep. He was taken to Chanakyapuri police station after which he was taken for a medical examination. The driver seemed intoxicated but it’s yet to be ascertained whether it was because of alcohol or drugs, if at all,” the officer said, asking not to be named. The officer also said that an empty liquor bottle was also found inside the Uttar Pradesh registered white Thar.

Both victims were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival. The second victim died on Sunday evening during treatment, officers said.

According to officials, police received a call from a passerby who witnessed the accident. A team reached the spot and found the victims lying unconscious and bleeding profusely. “The bonnet of the vehicle was battered after ramming into the pole,” the officer quoted above said.

Kumar, a resident of east Delhi’s Shakarpur, used to work as a driver, police said, adding that he was currently unemployed. Kumar had celebrated Rakshabandhan with his family in Shakarpur and left for Gurugram around 10pm. He was returning home when the accident happened. Police said that a preliminary probe revealed the vehicle is registered under the name of one Ankit Adnani, a resident of Ghaziabad.

“When Adnani was contacted, he said he had lent the vehicle to his friend Ashish on Saturday. Ashish was returning home to Shakarpur from Gurugram when the incident happened,” the officer said, quoting the accused. His family reached Chanakyapuri police station after they were apprised of the matter.

A police official said that the vehicle was also speeding, adding that the same four-wheeler was fined ₹2,000 for speeding earlier in August but it’s yet to be ascertained who was driving the car at the time. Forensic teams examined the four-wheeler and the vehicle was towed away at 10.30am. Police said further investigation is underway.