Two killed in forest fire in Kerala

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 02:58 IST

Two forest guards were killed in a major forest fire in Desamangalam forest range in Thrissur district on Sunday, police said. A team of forest personnel were pressed into service after the fire was noticed and two got into flames while dousing it. Two other forest guards were rushed to the hospital with burn injuries, they said. The dead have been indented as P Divakaran and Velayudhan, both forest guards.

Preliminary reports said the fire which began in the afternoon is still not under control. Forest officials say the sudden rise in temperature might have triggered the massive fire. For the last few days mercury rose steadily in the state, temperature went up from 2degree celcious to four degree. On Sunday Palakkad recorded 38 degree C, quite unusual in February.