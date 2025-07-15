Two male friends stripped, forced to indulge in unnatural sex over money dispute in Mumbai

Two teenage male friends, one of them a minor, have allegedly been stripped and forced to indulge in unnatural sex by some persons over non-payment of money in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Two teenage male friends were stripped and forced to indulge in unnatural sex while being filmed in Mumbai.(Representative image/PTI)

The accused persons, who are in angadia (courier) business, also filmed the act and threatened the victims that they would circulate it on social media, an official said.

The incident occurred two weeks back and the main accused has been arrested, while search was on for three other persons, he said.

The accused had lent some money to the victims and also accused them of committing a theft, the police said without giving more details.

The two victims were allegedly kidnapped, physically assaulted and confined to a room. They were allegedly stripped and forced to indulge in oral sex, the complaint stated.

Based on a complaint filed by the victims, a case has been registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station against the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

One of the accused has been arrested so far and search was on for three other persons involved in the crime, he said, adding that police teams have been sent various places to trace the culprits.

The minor victim has a theft case previously registered against him with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP). He has been kept at a children's home in Kurla.

The police were verifying the allegations made in the complaint, the official said.