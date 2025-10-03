Two Maoist divisions back politburo member’s call to suspend armed struggle

Two divisions of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), along with its Company-10 and technical wing, have expressed full support for politburo member Mallojula Venugopal alias Sonu’s recent statement calling for a temporary suspension of armed struggle. A gathering of CPI (Maoist) cadres in Chhattisgarh. (PTI File Photo)

Earlier this month, a six-page statement attributed to Sonu went viral, admitting that the Maoists had failed to adapt to India’s changing conditions and had suffered losses across their strongholds.

“Despite immense sacrifices, our wrong policies, dogmatism and inability to correct course weakened the revolutionary movement across the country,” Sonu had said. The central committee, however, denounced him, accusing him of conspiring to break the organisation.

Fresh statements from the Gadchiroli division (dated September 27) and the North Bastar division (dated September 28) surfaced on Friday, conceding that the decades-old movement had weakened and failed to achieve its goals.

The North Bastar division said the struggle had not brought change to people’s lives despite heavy sacrifices. “Society, economy and politics have changed, and the people now want peace. Thousands of comrades laid down their lives, but the desired results were not achieved. Today’s generation of youth are not ready to join the struggle. We accept this reality,” said spokesperson Suresh Kodopi. He added that the party should now focus on political mobilisation.

The statement admitted that long-serving members were denied recognition and responsibility, causing disillusionment. “We are compelled to think that the way we have been working so far cannot continue under the present conditions. Revolutionary forces are becoming weaker, and the leadership is unable to provide proper direction,” it said.

The Gadchiroli division also backed Sonu’s position, noting that the party had faced years of setbacks and could no longer retain its 1990s strength. It warned that without change, the movement risked total isolation. The note described Sonu’s proposal as a “historic step in the present political circumstances” and urged people to cooperate with the organisation. It cited declining mass support, shrinking recruitment, erosion of faith in leadership, and inability to withstand state counter-offensives as reasons armed struggle was no longer viable.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said the developments highlight a deepening crisis in the Maoist camp.

“After a press note issued by politburo member Sonu @ Abhay surfaced on September 17, there has been a flurry of press releases, some supporting him and some opposing. The central leadership even issued a note dissociating from Sonu and barring him from using the name Abhay,” he said.

“The latest statements from North Bastar and Gadchiroli divisions show support for Sonu’s decision to end the violent movement. We are keeping a close watch on these developments. It indicates the CPI (Maoist) is withering rapidly and nearing its end. On behalf of the government, we again appeal to Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream. Our commitment to protecting the lives and properties of people will remain our top priority,” Sundarraj added.