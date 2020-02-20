Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 04:50 IST

Two suspected Maoists were killed and a jawan of Chhattisgarh police was injured in two different encounters of Sukma and Narayanpur districts of Bastar region Wednesday.

Police said that the two killed suspected Maoists are yet to be identified.

As per IG Bastar Sunderraj P , the first incident took place in Sukma in which the encounter took place near Tondamarka village.

“When the DRG patrolling team was cordoning off aforest area on Chintagufa-Chintalnar junction, exchange of fire broke out between the two side. After guns fell silent, body of an Maoist was recovered from the spot,” the IG said talking to Hindustan Times adding that in another face off that occurred near Kasalpad village, one STF jawan of state police was injured.

In an another incident, a Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Abhujmad area of Narayanpur district.

“Exchange of fire took place between joint team of Narayanpur DRG and STF and Maoists near forests of village Ikul, South of Orcha. After about half an hour, Maoists fled from the area and on searching one unidentified male dead body was recovered. The search operation was on and the party is safe,” said the IG adding that the body is yet to be identified.