e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

As per IG Bastar Sunderraj P , the first incident took place in Sukma in which the encounter took place near Tondamarka village.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 04:50 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar (Representative Image)
Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two suspected Maoists were killed and a jawan of Chhattisgarh police was injured in two different encounters of Sukma and Narayanpur districts of Bastar region Wednesday.

Police said that the two killed suspected Maoists are yet to be identified.

As per IG Bastar Sunderraj P , the first incident took place in Sukma in which the encounter took place near Tondamarka village.

“When the DRG patrolling team was cordoning off aforest area on Chintagufa-Chintalnar junction, exchange of fire broke out between the two side. After guns fell silent, body of an Maoist was recovered from the spot,” the IG said talking to Hindustan Times adding that in another face off that occurred near Kasalpad village, one STF jawan of state police was injured.

In an another incident, a Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Abhujmad area of Narayanpur district.

“Exchange of fire took place between joint team of Narayanpur DRG and STF and Maoists near forests of village Ikul, South of Orcha. After about half an hour, Maoists fled from the area and on searching one unidentified male dead body was recovered. The search operation was on and the party is safe,” said the IG adding that the body is yet to be identified.

tags
top news
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Marching to well may cost Rajya Sabha members voting rights
Marching to well may cost Rajya Sabha members voting rights
Uncertainty over voter ID as valid proof of citizenship
Uncertainty over voter ID as valid proof of citizenship
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
UP BJP MLA, six of his kin booked for raping woman
UP BJP MLA, six of his kin booked for raping woman
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news