Two medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam

Two medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4 with epicenter at 44 km west of Guwahati occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, officials said

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited.
No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited. (Representative image)
         

Officials on Tuesday said that two medium-intensity earthquakes shook Assam in quick succession.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4 with epicentre at 44 km west of Guwahati occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, officials said

Meanwhile, the second earthquake of magnitude 4.2 with epicentre in the Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, they added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

