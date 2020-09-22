Two medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST

Officials on Tuesday said that two medium-intensity earthquakes shook Assam in quick succession.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4 with epicentre at 44 km west of Guwahati occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, officials said

Meanwhile, the second earthquake of magnitude 4.2 with epicentre in the Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, they added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)