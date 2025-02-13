Menu Explore
Two men throw chili powder in woman’s eyes, kidnap son in Gwalior

ByShruti Tomar
Feb 13, 2025 03:13 PM IST

The boy, a UKG student at a city school, was waiting with his mother for the school bus to pick him up from CP Colony, Morar

Bhopal: Two bike-borne men kidnapped a six-year-old boy in Gwalior on Thursday after throwing chili powder in his mother’s eyes, the police said.

Police have sealed the borders and are looking for the accused (Video grab)
Police have sealed the borders and are looking for the accused (Video grab)

The boy, a UKG student at a city school, was waiting with his mother for the school bus to pick him up from CP Colony, Morar.

“Around 8 am, the two miscreants came from behind on a bike and threw chili powder in the mother’s eyes. Before she could understand what was happening, they grabbed the child and fled with him on the bike,” said Arvind Saxena, inspector general of police, Gwalior, who announced a reward of 30,000 for information regarding the whereabouts of the accused.

Police have sealed the borders and are looking for the accused, Saxena said, adding CCTV footage was being checked.

The victim’s father, a sugar trader, said, “I don’t have any enemies. I really don’t know why or who has kidnapped my son. As of now, I haven’t received any ransom call.”

Also Read: Boy, 2, kidnapped in North East Delhi, rescued; 4 held

Following the incident, private schools sent messages to parents, urging them to pick up children safely from school and to only send trustworthy individuals for the drop off or pick up.

The members of Madhya Pradesh Chamber Of Commerce & Industries, Gwalior, called for a strike as a mark of protest. “The law and order condition in the city is deteriorating by each passing day. We want safe rescue of the child. Police should act swiftly in this matter,” Ramesh Goyal, a local businessman, said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
