Boy, 2, kidnapped in North East Delhi, rescued; 4 held

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old boy was rescued 24 hours after being allegedly kidnapped by a couple in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas and sold to a husband and wife in Aligarh for ₹3 lakh, police said on Wednesday, adding four people were arrested over the incident. The CCTV footage from the area found a person carrying the child and later meeting a woman. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Nahid alias Sahiba, 32, her husband Mohammed Rizwan, 25, Mohammed Shokin, 50, all residents of Khajuri Khas, and Chammo, 54, resident of Aligarh, said additional deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sandeep Lamba, officers said.

On Monday, a woman reported to police that her two-year-old son was missing. While visiting the Sunday market with her son, she lost sight of him and couldn’t find him. A kidnapping was registered and investigation was taken up, they said.

The CCTV footage from the area found a person carrying the child and later meeting a woman. With the help of local intelligence, the two were identified as Nahida and Rizwan and arrested from Shahdara Railway Station on Tuesday.

During interrogation, they purportedly told police that Shokin had offered them money for arranging a baby boy for adoption by a couple in Aligarh, skipping the legal adoption process.

“They further told police that the child was in Aligarh with a couple after which the team visited the place and found the child with an elderly woman Chammo. She said that the child was to be adopted by her daughter and son-in-law,” the officer said.

Shokin and Chammo were subsequently arrested.