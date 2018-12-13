Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 13, 2018-Thursday
Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Two militants have been killed,  the official said, adding the operation was still in progress.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2018 11:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
militants,Indian Army,Brath Kalan area
Firing has stopped at Baratkalan-Gund Mohalla of Sopore where an encounter started between security forces & terrorists, yesterday. (ANI Photo)

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter withsecurity forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said here on Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore on Wednesday eveningfollowing information about presence of militants there, an Army official said. He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

Two militants have been killed, the official said, adding the operation was still in progress.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he added.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:07 IST

