Two militants killed in gunfight in J-K’s Shopian

Two militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

“Following a brief shoot out in the orchard area of Gahand village the two militants were killed. Their exact identities and affiliations are being ascertained,” an officer said.

The gunfight broke out when militants fired on the security forces was they were conducting a cordon and search operation.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 11:15 IST