Two minors detained for strangling 11-yr-old

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 04:05 IST

Two siblings, 16 and 13, were detained on Tuesday in Bharatpur on charges of strangling an 11-year-old for ransom, police said. The two boys buried the body in a local stadium from where it was recovered on December 28, two days after the boy was reported missing, they added.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Haider Ali Zaidi said the two minors were detained on Tuesday. “The main accused, who is 16 years old, was playing cricket with the boy in Lohagarh when he deliberately threw the ball towards the toilet and asked him to bring it. When he went to bring the ball, the accused hit him on the head and later strangled him,” he said.

The police officer said after killing the boy, the accused called his younger brother to dig a pit and buried the body.

Police said Sanjay Kumar registered a missing person complaint about his son on December 26, saying he had gone to play cricket a day before and had not returned home.

“After registering complaint, we formed teams to search the missing boy. A team of anti-human trafficking unit also helped in the search,” Zaidi said.

The body was retrieved on December 28 and kept in district hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, police got a tip-off that a boy living in the family’s neighbourhood could be behind the killing. “The boys confessed to their crime when we reached them,” said the SP. He said the two were with the family after the killing and pretending to help them search the missing boy.

The accused left school after he flunked Class 10 and is addicted to drugs, police said. “He borrowed ₹15,000 from the father of the deceased boy for treatment of his sister’s husband. He planned to kidnap the boy for ransom,” the police officer said.