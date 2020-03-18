Two more Covid-19 cases surface in Karnataka, total jumps to 13

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:35 IST

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that two more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Bangalore taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 13.

The two infected people have had recently travelled abroad. A 56-year old male, who is a resident of Bangalore, recently returned from America while another 25-year-old female has returned from Spain, the minister stated.

“2 more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital,” the minister tweeted out.

2 more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 18, 2020

The state has reported one coronavirus death so far. India has confirmed 147 positive cases of Covid-19 so far. The virus has claimed three lives - one patient from Delhi, another one in Maharashtra and the third from Karnataka. So far, 14 people have successfully recovered from Covid-19.

Maharashtra accounts for the maximum number of coronavirus cases with 41 testing positive, followed by Kerala which has reported 27 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, one more person has been found positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The total number of Covid-19 infected patients in Noida went up to four by Wednesday afternoon. The identified person had travelled to Indonesia along with his wife and had come back to India on March 3.

The patient is a resident of Sector 41 and has been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Institute of Medical Sciences.