Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive

noida

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:11 IST

One more person in his early thirties has been found positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Noida. The total number of Covid-19 infected patients went up to four by Wednesday afternoon. The identified person had travelled to Indonesia along with his wife.

According to the officials, the newly identified Covid-19 infected person had come back to India on March 3 and after noticing symptoms of the disease after a few days, he had contacted the health officials.

The patient is a resident of Sector 41 and has been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The new Covid-19 infected person contacted us a week after coming back from Indonesia on March 3. We immediately took his sample at GIMS which was sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). On Wednesday morning, we received his reports which showed him positive for the virus. He has been put under isolation and his wife has been quarantined,” said Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, State Surveillance Officer, Lucknow.

Officials are also going to take the sample of his wife by Wednesday evening.

“We have asked the Noida officials to take the sample of the Covid-19 positive patient’s wife. It should be done by today itself. She has been quarantined since the sample of her husband was taken,” added Agarwal.

With the positive report in, health officials are going to start tracking people who came in contact with the couple.

“We are tracing all the people who got in touch with the patient and his wife to ensure that they are quarantined too,” said the officer.

Officials are now visiting all the flats in the residential society where the couple lived. All the people living around his residence have been asked to quarantine themselves. Officials will be getting in touch with the domestic help and all the people who visited the couple in the last 15 days.

On Tuesday, two persons were found positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in sector 100 and 78 of Noida after which all the residents living in the same premises were asked to quarantine themselves. Both the societies have restricted entry of outsiders.