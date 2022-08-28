Two more held in Phogat death case, Haryana to write to Goa over CBI probe

The Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and the owner of Curlies’ nightclub, Edwin Nunes, in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat, taking the total arrests in the case to four, an official said.

Earlier, the judicial magistrate first class remanded main accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh -- Phogat’s manager and his associate -- to ten days of police custody.

The Anjuna Police, who booked Sangwan and Singh for murder, have subsequently added section 328 (administering and intoxicating drug) of the Indian Penal Code, besides other sections concerning conspiracy to murder. The police have registered one more FIR against the drug peddler and owner of Curlies under various section of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, officials close to the developments said.

“Drug peddler who had supplied drugs (to accused) has been arrested. The owner of the shack where drugs were found has been arrested too. Multiple teams are working,” director general of police (DGP) Jaspal Singh told news agency ANI.

“We will send one team to Haryana to verify some allegations and suspicions levelled by the family,” he added. Meanwhile, the police said Phogat was administered methamphetamine by the accused at a restaurant in north Goa hours before her death. “The drugs given to her have been identified as methamphetamine,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jivba Dalvi said.

The Haryana government will write to the Goa government seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Phogat’s death, the Haryana CMO said after the deceased BJP leader’s family met CM Manohar Lal Khattar . “CM Khattar assured us there will be CBI probe and we will get justice. Everything will come to the fore,” said Rupesh, Sonali Phogat’s sister.

(With PTI inputs)