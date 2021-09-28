Two Mumbai-based scientists among top award recipients

Two Mumbai-based scientists are among the recipients of this year’s Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology. Named after the founding director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the prize is awarded annually for notable and outstanding research in seven disciplines. This year, 11 scientists have been named as the awardees. They include Anish Ghosh of Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Rohit Srivastava from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

“It is a great honour for me. It recognises not just my work but the immense contribution of all those around me - my family, teachers, mentors... I hope to strive harder towards uncovering deep mathematical mysteries in nature. I am also committed to popularising mathematics and science among the youth of our country and training them to become scientists and educators,” Ghosh said.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, the director of IIT Bombay, called Srivastava an excellent researcher. “Incidentally, this is the first time that someone from IIT Bombay has received this award in the area of medical sciences.”