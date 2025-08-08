Two murder convicts die after slipping, drowning in Tihar Jail drain

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Two murder convicts in Delhi's Tihar Jail died allegedly after slipping and drowning while cleaning a drain inside the prison complex, official sources said on Friday. The two inmates were found unconscious in the drain and were immediately taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.(Unsplash/Representative)

The incident occurred around 8.30 am in Jail Number 8 when Amit and Vinay Kumar were cleaning a 'barsati nala' (a type of stormwater drain), the source said.

"We initially received information that two inmates were involved, but there is no record or order that they were officially assigned to clean the area. We are probing whether they went on their own and accidentally slipped, possibly while trying to save one another," the source added.

The two inmates were found unconscious in the drain and were immediately taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Both were convicted on charges of murder.

Following the incident, a judicial inquiry and police investigation have been initiated as per standard procedure.

In addition, the jail administration has ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain any lapses or negligence on the part of the staff.

"Three officials — deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, and a hawaldar — have been placed under suspension pending further investigation," the source added.

The jail authorities are also examining CCTV footage and questioning other inmates and staff members present in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The Delhi Prisons Department is expected to submit a preliminary report to the Director General (Prisons). Further investigation is underway.