Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two murder convicts die after slipping, drowning in Tihar Jail drain

PTI |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 09:57 pm IST

The incident occurred around 8.30 am in Jail Number 8 when Amit and Vinay Kumar were cleaning a 'barsati nala'.

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Two murder convicts in Delhi's Tihar Jail died allegedly after slipping and drowning while cleaning a drain inside the prison complex, official sources said on Friday.

The two inmates were found unconscious in the drain and were immediately taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.(Unsplash/Representative)
The two inmates were found unconscious in the drain and were immediately taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.(Unsplash/Representative)

The incident occurred around 8.30 am in Jail Number 8 when Amit and Vinay Kumar were cleaning a 'barsati nala' (a type of stormwater drain), the source said.

"We initially received information that two inmates were involved, but there is no record or order that they were officially assigned to clean the area. We are probing whether they went on their own and accidentally slipped, possibly while trying to save one another," the source added.

The two inmates were found unconscious in the drain and were immediately taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Both were convicted on charges of murder.

Following the incident, a judicial inquiry and police investigation have been initiated as per standard procedure.

In addition, the jail administration has ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain any lapses or negligence on the part of the staff.

"Three officials — deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, and a hawaldar — have been placed under suspension pending further investigation," the source added.

The jail authorities are also examining CCTV footage and questioning other inmates and staff members present in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The Delhi Prisons Department is expected to submit a preliminary report to the Director General (Prisons). Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Two murder convicts die after slipping, drowning in Tihar Jail drain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On