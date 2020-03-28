Two new Covid-19 cases detected in West Bengal, state tally touches 17

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:31 IST

Two fresh Covid-19 cases have been detected in West Bengal taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 17.

Test results of at least 22 patients, who are presently quarantined in various hospitals, were still awaited till reports last came in. Till date only one person, a 57-year-old man, has died.

“Two women have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. While one is a 76-year-old, another is 56 years old. They are from an extended family. The duo came in touch with a previously identified Covid-19 patient, who is presently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata. The duo was also in hospital quarantine over the past few days,” a top official of the state health department said.

More than 35,000 people were kept under home and hospital quarantine in the state till Saturday. Till Friday, the number of people quarantined was around 25,000. At least 68 new patients were admitted in various hospitals on Saturday.