e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two new Covid-19 cases detected in West Bengal, state tally touches 17

Two new Covid-19 cases detected in West Bengal, state tally touches 17

Test results of at least 22 patients, who are presently quarantined in various hospitals, were still awaited till reports last came in. Till date only one person, a 57-year-old man, has died.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A man loses his balance while standing in a queue outside a chemist shop, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata.
A man loses his balance while standing in a queue outside a chemist shop, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. (PTI)
         

Two fresh Covid-19 cases have been detected in West Bengal taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 17.

Test results of at least 22 patients, who are presently quarantined in various hospitals, were still awaited till reports last came in. Till date only one person, a 57-year-old man, has died.

“Two women have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. While one is a 76-year-old, another is 56 years old. They are from an extended family. The duo came in touch with a previously identified Covid-19 patient, who is presently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata. The duo was also in hospital quarantine over the past few days,” a top official of the state health department said.

More than 35,000 people were kept under home and hospital quarantine in the state till Saturday. Till Friday, the number of people quarantined was around 25,000. At least 68 new patients were admitted in various hospitals on Saturday.

tags
top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news