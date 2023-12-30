Two new ministers take oath in Kerala cabinet rejig

Kochi: The Kerala cabinet headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was reshuffled on Friday as two MLAs were sworn in as ministers replacing two others as part of honouring promises made to LDF alliance partners following the 2021 assembly elections. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administers the oath of office to CPI(M)-led LDF members KB Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran Kadannappalli as ministers during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (ANI)

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath to KB Ganesh Kumar, the MLA from Pathanapuram representing Kerala Congress (B), and Ramachandran Kadannappalli, the MLA from Kannur of Congress (Secular), at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kumar and Kadannappalli replaced Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) and Ahammed Devarkovil of Indian National League (INL), respectively, who resigned from the cabinet earlier this week.

The reshuffle in the cabinet is part of a pre-decided formula to induct representatives of four single-MLA parties, who are part of the LDF, as ministers by turn for half of the five-year term. The pact was made following the LDF’s resounding victory in the 2021 assembly elections as acknowledgement of the contributions of the smaller parties and its leaders. It also served to reject notions of the CPI(M), the leader of the coalition, playing big brother within the front.

The entry of Ganesh Kumar, also a prominent actor who has donned supporting roles in Malayalam films, is likely to help the CPI(M)-led LDF in forming a bridge with the influential forward caste outfit Nair Service Society (NSS) of which he is a director board member, analysts say. The NSS has crossed swords with the LDF government in the past over the Sabarimala women-entry issue and the recent remarks of CPI(M) MLA and Speaker AN Shamseer about Hindu god Ganesh.

Kadannappalli, who at 79 will become the oldest member of the cabinet, has found his way into the cabinet for the third time in his political career and enjoys a warm rapport with chief minister Vijayan. In the 1971 Lok Sabha elections, Kadannappalli, then in the Congress as the student wing chief, had emerged as a giant slayer by defeating CPI(M) stalwart EK Nayanar from the Left fortress of Kasaragod. In subsequent years, he left the Congress over differences with the party leadership and formed a new party called Congress (S) to become a part of the LDF.

While Kumar is likely to get the transport portfolio, a department he has handled in the past, Kadannappalli might be allotted the ports, museums and archaeology department, people familiar with the matter said.

Governor, CM face-to-face after months

The swearing-in function also grabbed headlines as CM Vijayan and Governor Khan came face-to-face and sat next to each other after many months. Amid a tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhavan over issues, including pending bills and university appointments, the function saw tense moments as the Governor and the CM did not shake hands or speak to each other. The CM congratulated the two new ministers and left the function, skipping the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.